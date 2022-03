Condobolin Junior Cricket Competition sides Waratahs and Trundle wore black arm bands to pay their respects to the late Rod Marsh and the late Shane Warne during their match on Saturday, 5 March. Rod Marsh played as a wicketkeeper for the Australian national team. He had a Test career spanning from the 1970–71 to the 1983–84 Australian seasons. Shane Warne became the first bowler to take 700 Test wickets and played 145 tests. Image Credit: Narn Pangas.