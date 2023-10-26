RESILIENT, RESOURCEFUL, REMARKABLE

The Condobolin community came out in force to celebrate the resilient, resourceful, and remarkable women and youth who are making their mark in agriculture and other businesses in the bush.

Organisers have hailed the Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference held at the SRA Pavilion on Thursday, 12 October, as a wonderful success.

Marion Wighton-Packham delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by the welcome and opening address by CWFS CEO Diana Fear.

“Our Conference theme ‘Resilient, Resourceful and Remarkable’ underscores the courage and determination that define the women and young people who contribute to the communities in rural and regional Australia,” Diana told the Conference.

“In the face of constant challenges and uncertainty, women and young people continue to forge ahead, showing unwavering resilience and resourcefulness. This conference is a testament to their strength and determination and innovation.

“We are privileged to have the renowned Jessica Rowe, Claire Braund and Phoebe Lane as our keynote speakers. Their impressive careers and inspiring stories exemplify the spirit of resilience that we hold close to our hearts here in regional NSW. We also have a fantastic line up of speakers, including local farming and business champions, who demonstrate the wide array of possibilities that living in the bush can provide.

“The conference is about more than just professional development, it is about building connections, fostering a sense of community, and finding inspiration in one another.”

The day’s program began with an address from keynote speaker, Claire Braund.

Claire is the co-founder of Women on Boards in Australia (2006) and the UK (2012) and was a keynote speaker at this year’s CWFS Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference.

Claire is a highly respected speaker and workshop presenter known for her courage, conviction and confidence in inspiring and creating pathways for women to take on boards and leadership roles; and for her advocacy for women in the diversity and inclusion space.

Claire’s life until her 20s was all rural – she grew up on beef cattle property near Ebor at the easternmost tip of the New England region, went to university in Bathurst and worked in her first ‘real jobs’ in Armidale, Tamworth, Singleton, and Maitland, before heading to Hobart and eventually Sydney. She worked in both the cotton and beef industries, including as founding CEO of the rebel Australian Beef Association, before establishing Women on Boards.

Claire is a Churchill Fellow (2011) and a graduate of the Benevolent Society’s Sydney Social Leadership Program, both of which have led to a lifelong interest in equity and inclusion, affordable housing and related social issues, particularly those impacting women and children.

Since 2021 she has served on the board of Coast Shelter Emergency Accommodation Ltd, a Tier 3 Community Housing Provider operating crisis accommodation refugees across the Central Coast region for people who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or experiencing domestic and family violence.

Claire is also Chair of the Central Coast Conservatorium of Music, which is the largest regional provider of musical education in NSW with more than 800 students and serves on the WOB Group and WOB Australia boards. She is married with two children, aged 14 and 18.

This was followed by From Farm Boots to Fashion Shoots – CWFS Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference Panel Session.

This part of the Conference included a fabulous conversation featuring acting CWFS Communication Manager Lucy Kirk, in an empowering discussion with Gabby Neal of Intact, Emily Sinderberry of EJS Business Services and CWFS Agronomist Chiara Stommel.

The panel discussed redefining the fashion industry’s perception of wool to reshaping financial strategies and alternative pathways into agriculture.

Journalist, television presenter and three time best-selling author, Jessica Rowe was the next to present a keynote speech; “Be Bold and Brave” at the 2023 Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference.

Jess is a self-confessed “crap” Housewife. She has gathered a strong and loyal following with her online Crap Housewife movement, one that unites and celebrates other mothers who, like Jess, sometimes feel like they are not the perfect mother, wife or cook.

Jessica’s credits include co-hosting Studio 10 (Ten) and The Today Show (Nine). She was also the news presenter for Weekend Sunrise (Seven), and for a decade Jessica co-hosted Network Ten’s First at Five News.

Jess is married to Nine News Sydney anchor Peter Overton, and together they have two young daughters, Allegra (14) and Giselle (12).

As a published author, Jessica has written a collection of memoirs centred around her experiences with post-natal depression, motherhood, and parenting. Jess is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and supporting others who are struggling with poor mental health, in particular post-natal depression.

The next keynote speech was from Phoebe Lane (Clift) – it was titled ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow.’

Phoebe has been a hands-on Managing Director and sole owner of recruitment company PKL since its inception in 1995. She started her business whilst living in Sydney when she was 25 years old, employing 70 full time employees.

Pheobe met her husband farmer Ben Clift from the Liverpool Plains the year she started her business and after seven years of dating they married.

Not giving up her profession or independence, Phoebe continued to run her business from Spring Ridge 400 kilometres from Sydney, 1,000 kms from Melbourne and 700 kilometres from Brisbane where she had offices generating revenue over $20 million annually.

Phoebe is now a mother of two young adult boys, and has successfully juggled running the business, being a mum and supportive wife. She is also an active member for many local volunteer committees. She enjoys cooking, playing golf and the occasional glass of champagne with her girlfriends.

‘Conversations with CWFS Young Farming Champions’ was a panel session which included Sarah Ball (GDRC Northern Panel representative) along with CWFS’s Steering Committee members Will Colless, Charlie Wrigley, Callum Wald and Louise Neal engaged the audience in a discussion about the current issues and priorities facing the local region including succession planning and challenges both current and down the track.

The NSW Minister for Women the Hon Jodie Harrison MP; Federal Minister for the Environment and Water the Hon Tanya Plibersek MP; Secretary of the Department of Regional NSW Rebecca Fox, Deputy Director General of NSW DPI Agriculture Kate Lorimer-Ward also addressed the crowd at the CWFS Rural and Regional Women and Youth Conference.