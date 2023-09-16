RESILIENT, RESOURCEFUL, REMARKABLE! CENTRAL WEST FARMING SYSTEMS’ WOMEN AND YOUTH CONFERENCE

Advertorial.

In the heart of New South Wales, Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) will be uniting the women who keep its rhythm alive.

With a legacy of fostering growth and unity, the ‘CWFS Rural and Regional Women & Youth Conference – Resilient, Resourceful & Remarkable is set to build upon the success of CWFS’ previous Women and Youth in Agriculture conferences held in 2009, 2013, 2016, and 2019.

The past conferences have drawn significant attention, featuring high-profile speakers, industry support, and a diverse gathering of attendees from local regions and beyond.

This year, CWFS will be welcoming Jessica Rowe, renowned journalist, television presenter, author and ‘mumager,’ Claire Braund, co-founder of Women on Boards, Phoebe Lane, Director of PKL, and a panel of young local farming champions, including agronomist and entrepreneur Emma Ayliffe, small business owner, Emily Sinderberry, and Gabby Neal and Samantha Munro of ‘INTACT,’ a merino wool fashion label.

Additionally, video messages will be heard from Minister Tanya Plibersek, Minister for the Environment and Water and Minister Jodie Harrison, NSW Minister for Women.

As our local community continues to rebuild itself after a number of unprecedented challenges, community strength and resilience is now more crucial than ever. This conference, scheduled to take place at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Thursday October 12, will provide a diverse range of resources aimed at equipping the women of our community with essential tools to navigate the complexities of modern rural life.

Central West Farming Systems, a not-for-profit organisation based in Condobolin, holds a steadfast commitment to nurturing agricultural growth across a vast area of 14 million hectares in the Central West, boasting over 300 members.

The 2023 conference will be a remarkable gathering of women from vastly diverse backgrounds, all committed to building a brighter and more sustainable future in Agriculture. To find out more about the conference or to purchase your tickets, head to: https://conference.cwfs.org.au

For more information, contact CWFS CEO, Diana Fear on 0427 897 530.

Contributed.