RESIDENTS RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD MAINTENANCE

Good rainfall has encouraged growth in yards across the Lachlan Shire.

Lachlan Shire Council would like to remind residents that they are responsible for the maintenance of their yards, including any grasses, weeds, plants or other vegetation growing in large quantities within their property.

“Due to the recent significant rainfall coming out of the drought, household vegetation is thriving and needs to be maintained,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council on Wednesday, 9 September said.

“We are coming into warmer weather and, if plants are allowed to grow out of control, the vegetation will dry off and create a fire hazard.

“Overgrown vegetation also poses the risk of creating a habitat or harbourage for snakes and other vermin.

“Given the already wet weather, and with summer on the way, minimising the overgrowth will minimise mosquito breeding habitats.

“If vegetation overgrowth is not attended to and the vegetation becomes a hazard, a notice may be served on the owner or property occupier. This notice will require works undertaken to clear and remove the vegetation to reduce the hazard,” the statement concluded.

Council’s Environmental and Waste Officer Rowan Bentick is urging residents to reduce the fuel load in their yards before the warm weather arrives.

“Seeing the grasses and plants thriving within the townships of Lachlan Shire is a welcomed sight compared to recent years which were severely effect by drought, however vegetation needs to be managed and controlled to ensure a healthy and safe environment,” Council’s Environmental and Waste Officer Rowan Bentick stated.

“Summer is only a few months away and now is the time to start reducing the fuel load in yards and minimise the threat of fire.”

By Melissa Blewitt.