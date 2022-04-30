RESEARCHER SEEKS HELP

Retired History Head teacher, Greg Raffin is seeking help from any Condobolin or Lachlan Shire residents who have any knowledge of the work done by the civilian volunteers of the National Emergency Services (NES) in central- western NSW during World War II.

Mr Raffin was born in Condobolin and did his schooling in both Condobolin and Forbes.

His father Jack Raffin was the Chief NES Warden for the Lachlan Shire region for most of World War II. He and his two brothers, Monty and Bert, owned Menswear businesses in Condobolin, Bathurst and Orange during and after the war years.

In conjunction with the Condobolin Historical Society, Greg Raffin was recently awarded a Create NSW Cultural grant (administered by the Royal Australian Historical Society) to write a book on the role of the NES in the local region.

He has previously had two books published.

In 2013 Mr Raffin wrote “Australia’s Real Baptism of Fire” which was launched at the Hyde Park War memorial by Sir Peter Cosgrove who also wrote the foreword. It told the story of Australia’s successful campaign in German New Guinea during the First World War.

He also wrote “Mutiny on the Western Front: 1918” which was published in 2018.

The foreword for this book was written by Professor Peter Stanley of the University of NSW, Canberra.

He plans on calling this book “Every Cloud has a Silver Lining”, and he is appealing to local residents to assist him with his research. He firmly believes that many readers will have relatives who were members of the NES and who were trained in first aid and what to do in the event of an aerial attack. He respectfully asks if they would kindly put their anecdotal evidence in writing and email it to him at raffhist@gmail.com

The NES was unique to NSW and it was organised to assist the military in the event of an attack from an external invader. Initially the focus was on the coastal regions but all that changed following the attack on Pearl Harbour and the entry of Japanese midget submarines into Sydney Harbour.

The government quickly realised that there was a very real need to train civilian volunteers, in inland NSW, in first aid and what to do in the event of an aerial attack from the Japanese.

If any resident has relevant pictures of NES equipment or photocopies of relevant newspaper articles he would be most grateful if they too could be emailed to him, as attachments.

Readers who are able to help him are asked to please give their contact details so that he can acknowledge their contribution if and when it makes its way into his book.