RESCUING A PATIENT

NSW SES Condobolin Unit, NSW Ambulance and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) travelled through flood waters to rescue an isolated patient at Euabalong on Sunday 23 October. “We worked as a cohesive team today with SES, NSW Ambulance and the ADF attending an isolated patient in need of medical care making sure our Ambos could get there to help despite adverse road conditions,” a post on the NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page read. “We wish the patient a speedy recovery and thank the members from Metro Zone, Lake Cargelligo and Condo Units along with our visiting ADF members for supporting the Condo Ambos with this job. “On Friday (21 October) we assisted NSW Ambulance with the relocation of the 4WD ambulance from Forbes to Condobolin so that it was possible to attend a request for assistance just like this.” Image Credit: NSW Ambulance Facebook Page.