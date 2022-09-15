REPRESENTING AT THE CONDOBOLIN SHOW

Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Show Team had an early morning on Saturday 27th August to take the school’s 3 steers over to the Condobolin Show.

Chloe Casey was in the top 10 for Junior Judging where she had to convince the crowd why she placed a class of bulls in the order that she did – she spoke very well! Emmy McMahon was successful in her paraders class, coming 2nd out of 10+ competitors. The other students did a great job in the Paraders, Animal and Junior Judging classes too.

The whole team should be proud of their efforts – the animals were presented exceptionally well, they worked very well as a team and showed dedication to be at the school farm at 6:30am on a Saturday.

“The LCCS Show Team would like to thank Marrington Shorthorns (Narromine) for donating the 3 beautifully natured and competitive steers to us to work with, Heather & Anne Earney from the Condobolin Show for organising the Cattle Section, Joel Maguire for providing us with valuable feedback as the Judge for the day, Meg Paull for towing our trailer and steers to the Show and our supporters who came along and cheered us on.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook Page.

Some of of the team also competed at the National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show in Blayney this past weekend. The next stop for the whole team is the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in Scone in Week 2 next term.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.