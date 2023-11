Several Condobolin juniors represented Lachlan Cricket Council on Sunday, 15 October. Jaren Blewitt, Nate Vincent, Zac Grimmond and Hudson Cartwright played at home against Dubbo District Junior Cricket Association Under 16’s . Unfortunately, they went down in a very close game. Eli Heffernan and Baden Riley played in Parkes against the same opposition in the Under 14’s age group. The boys came away with a dominant win.