RENE STUD HOLDS A SUCCESSFUL SALE

RENE STUD held a very successful White Suffolk and Poll Dorset Flock Ram Sale at Condobolin Saleyards on Thursday, 8 December.

Forty lots sold for an average of $1,100, which saw total sales of $44,000 on the day.

Lot 1, was the top priced ram, selling for $1,500. All proceeds from the sale of Lot 1 were donated to the Condobolin PAH and I Association.

The top priced ram was purchased by Dustin Kemp of Duxton Broad Acre Farms. He also bought several other lots on the day.

Other buyers to purchase multiple lots were Greg Diener, Gav Coote, Wyonga, Steve Edgerton, DW and E Ridley, Dean Frederickson, Rob Helleyer and Green Contracting.

Lots 27 and 38 went for $1,300 to Green Contracting and Lot 33 also went for $1,300 to Rob Helleyar. Lot 28 (Steve Edgerton), Lot 31 (Green Contracting), Lot 35 (DW and E Ridley) and Lot 39 (Wyonga) all were sold under the hammer for $1,200.

“Here at RENE STUD, we’ve been breeding Stud Sheep since 1974 starting with Dorsets, in 2005,” owner Scott Mitchell explained.

“We introduced White Suffolks and more recently our Charollais from 2011 and we pride ourselves on breeding industry focused stock for the future.

“Recently we purchased a property in Condobolin and after speaking with Brendon from Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Co (KMWL) we decided we’d have a local sale.

“After all the postponements we could finally settle on a date and being a community focused Stud, we also wanted to give back to the local community, so we decided to donate all the proceeds of Lot 1 and we felt that the Condobolin show society was a great fit.

“We have had a lifetime of experiences with going to shows with our Team showing all over the country we know how hard and difficult it is to run, but also how important for the community it is to have a show.

“I would like to say how humbling it was to have so much support from the Condobolin community and from all of us at RENE STUD would like to thank Brendon, Luke and their team from KMWL; all who attended including all outside agents; the Condobolin race committee; the Lachlan Shire Council; Paddy Ward from Ray White Condobolin; and Duxton Broad Acre Farms for purchasing the top price Ram which was also the Charity Ram; and the wider community for the warm welcome we here at RENE STUD have received.”