Time is running out for the community to spend their Drought Vouchers.

Condo Cook Up and Condobolin CWA distributed the vouchers to local farmers and farming families.

The initiative was supported by Lachlan Shire Council, Camden Cricket Club, St Mary’s Leagues Club, Western Plains Regional Development and ABC All Over. Only, $8,500 of the allocated $21,000 has been spent so far. Vouchers can be spent in participating stores in Condobolin. Vouchers can be used at Affordable Furniture, Better Home Living, Central West Tyres, Chamens IGA, Condo Quality Meats, Condobolin Newsagency, Don Lark’s Motorcycles, Equipment and Service, Florist La Fleur, Foodworks , Happy Daze Coffee Lounge, Lachlan Agencies, Leanne’s Hairdressing, Owens Rural Supplies, Peter Harris Dental, Railway Hotel , RJ’s Hairdressing, Romos Café, Royal Hotel , Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, The Hall and Yours and Mine Vogue.