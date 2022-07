Written by Sophia, Maddison, Skye and Millie

On Wednesday the 8th of June we traveled to Wagga Wagga for a recorder rehearsal with Mrs Mason and some students from Ungarie.

This helped us prepare for our up and coming trip to Sydney in August.

The get together was at Turvey Park Public School. Altogether there were about 100 kids. We’re working on 3 different songs. We had a great time! On the way home we got McDonald’s.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.