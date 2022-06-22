REGISTRATIONS NOW OPEN

Advertorial.

Registrations are open for this year’s Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum, which will be held at the Forbes Inn on Thursday 30 June.

Local farmers, contract harvesters, couriers, truck drivers and transport company operators are invited to attend.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, who is organising the forum said this year’s event will be focusing on three ‘hot’ topics.

“This program was planned for last year’s event, which we unfortunately had to cancel a few days out due to the COVID-19 situation in NSW at the time,” she explained.

“We are really excited to be back and to be able to deliver this format which allows for more two-way discussion about the topics that are affecting the local freight industry.

“This year will feature three sessions; one on effluent, load restraint and Chain of Responsibility, one on heavy vehicle access and one on PBS vehicles.

“You can register for all of the sessions, just one or two.”

You can register online with this link: https://forms.office.com/r/ETBbmuA2K1, via the Councils’ Facebook pages or call Ms Suitor on 02) 6861 2364. “There will be speakers at the beginning of each session, that set the scene about the issue and what their organisation is doing. Then there will be a 40 minute question and answer session with the panel,” Ms Suitor stated.

“Speakers include representatives from NHVR, Transport for NSW, ALRTA, LBRCA, Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Midland Industries from Parkes.”

The session times are as follows:

1) Effluent, load restraint and Chain of Responsibility: 7.10am – 8.10am

2) Heavy vehicle access: 8.30am – 9.40am

3) PBS vehicles: 10am – 11am.

The PBS session will include a case study and onsite vehicle display.

The forum is free, but registration is required for catering purposes.