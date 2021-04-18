By Melissa Blewitt

An Agritourism and Regional Tourism Workshop held in Condobolin on Wednesday, 24 February has been hailed a success.

More than 25 people attended the event, organised by Regional Development Australia Central West and Lachlan Shire Council.

The workshop was aimed at small businesses, farmers and anyone interested in learning how to make the most of the growing domestic tourism market.

RDA Central West CEO, Sam Harma said the workshop was about providing ways to capitalise on the current tourism opportunities.

“Regional tourism has soared to new heights and we want to keep up the momentum,” he explained.

“There are experiences that happen every day in communities across the Central West that have the potential to be transformed into new and exciting tourism offerings.

“We had a fantastic turn out at the workshop and I’m excited to see what happens next in Condobolin!”

The workshop was delivered by Orange360 General Manager, Caddie Marshall and Central NSW Business HQ Tourism Business Advisor, Rebecca George.

Caddie Marshall said the workshop was held due to the boom in the domestic tourism market.

“There are so many opportunities in both agritourism, regional tourism and in fact most small businesses in the bush at the moment but it’s important to recognise the key elements that ensure your business gains the benefit of these opportunities,” she stated.

“By concentrating on things like defining your audience, marketing strategies and your online presence, it can really put you on the map.”

Central NSW Business HQ Tourism Advisor, Rebecca George hoped everyone who attended the workshop walked away with support and advice to help make the most of the opportunities in agritourism and regional tourism.

“It’s an exciting time in the Central West and I think we will see a lot of businesses grow over the year as a result,” she advised.

For more information please visit the RDA Central West website at www.rdacentralwest.org.au or Central NSW Business HQ at www.bizhq.com.au