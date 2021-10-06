REGIONAL NSW RUGBY LEAGUE COMP CANCELLED

On Tuesday the 14th of September, Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club were told the 2021 season has been cancelled due to Public Health Orders.

The Public Health Orders do not allow organised or competitive community sports to commence so NSWRL were advised to cancel.

“I thank all stakeholders for their tireless efforts in trying to get community football back on the field but unfortunately it is no longer feasible,” NSWRL Head of Football Robert Lowrie said.

“While COVID has thrown up many challenges to our sport, there are still plenty of achievements to be proud of with a strong participation base of 108,000 players leading into 2022.

“I thank all our participants, officials, coaches and fans for their contributions this season. I urge them to stay safe, observe the COVID-19 safety guidelines and look forward to seeing them back in action in 2022.”

A post on the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook Page said “We just want to take some time to thank everyone involved in our club for a great season. The supporters, sponsors, players, coaches, volunteers and committee – thank you! You all are the reason our club is so great.”

The teams first grade boys finished in 3rd and the league tag girls in 5th.

This was the first time this year that the girls made it to the finals, so they were very disappointed to hear they didn’t get to play. But they understood why the decision was made.

They are still hoping to have a presentation night to celebrate everyones efforts. A meeting is happening sometime this week to plan a date.

Sources: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook Page and www.nswrl.com.au