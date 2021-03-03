REGIONAL CROWN RESERVES RECEIVE FUNDING FOR IMPROVEMENTS

By Melissa Blewitt

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey and NSW Nationals Upper House MP, Sam Farraway announced over $2 million in funding for Crown Reserves across the Barwon Electorate on Wednesday, 17 February.

Tullibigeal, Lake Cargelligo and Euabalong are all set to benefit from the NSW Government under its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

The Tullibigeal War Memorial Centre has secured $38,760 for upgrades to access and flooring to the facility.

There will be $3,670 for control of weeds and the removal of rabbit burrows on Lake Cargelligo Sports Ground.

A further $33,000 will be made available for control of African Boxthorn on Euabalong Common.

Some $10,617 will be given to Cobar Shire Council to remove unsafe structures on Canbelego Recreation Reserve.

At Tibooburra, $37,348 for Tibooburra Aerodrome for maintenance, safety inspections, installation of a new storage shed, a new windsock, solar light replacement and battery replacement.

In Nyngan, $25,256 to control weeds on Travelling Stock Reserves in Nyngan and $22,550 to replace fencing at the Nyngan Community Hall.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP, Sam Farraway said the funding is being provided by the NSW Government under its Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

“It’s fantastic to see these funds have been secured for a variety of projects this year under the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund program to maintain and upgrade local reserves as well as community facilities located on them,” he advised.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the NSW Government is providing $51.7 million from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund this year to support 705 maintenance and upgrade projects on Crown reserves across the State.

“This year’s fund has received a $40 million boost to support communities and impacted by bushfires and COVID-19 by funding improvements and supporting jobs for local trades and materials suppliers,” she explained.