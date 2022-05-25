REDUCE THE RISK OF FLU

The Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) is encouraging Lake Cargelligo residents to prepare for this winter with a few key strategies to reduce the risk of the flu.

Flu vaccines are now available from general practices and pharmacies, including the Lake Cargelligo Family Practice.

MPHN CEO Melissa Neal said whilst the COVID-19 booster rollout is still an important priority, people are encouraged to be ‘Winter ready’ by getting a flu vaccination from their local GP or pharmacist.

“People should be aware COVID-19 and Influenza vaccinations can be taken at the same time, so we are encouraging people to ensure they are up to date with both COVID-19 and influenza protection as soon as possible,” she explained.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and we encourage people to get vaccinated regardless of their current health condition. The more people that get vaccinated the more protection there is for everyone.”

Living Well, Your Way Program Director Caroline Holtby said it is also important for people in the community who are vulnerable or living with chronic disease to be prepared for the colder months.

“In addition to vaccination, we are recommending that people who are at greater risk of getting sick take some steps to protect themselves,’ she stated.

“It is vital people stay connected in their community, and with their GP and pharmacist, take medications regularly and set up a sick day action plan so they are aware of the signs to look for when things might not be going so well.”

Children aged six months to five years, people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, Aboriginal people and those with high-risk medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated for free by GPs.