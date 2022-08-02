RED CROSS RUNS FREE FARMER FIRST AID COURSE

On Thursday 14th July, Nyngan RSL hosted a free Farm First Aid Training course that was run by Australian Red Cross for local farmers.

The course began at 9:30am at the Nyngan RSL in the upstairs dining room and ran through to 3:30pm. Many First Aid topics were covered during the day, including mental wellbeing.

The course was provided by Australian Red Cross in conjunction with Western Primary Health Network and was free due to funding.

“On-farm accidents are a major concern. Incidents involve workers and bystanders (including children) and occur in a range of circumstances on a variety of farm and agricultural enterprises.” read a flyer on the Nyngan Community Hub Facebook page.

Learning first aid is generally a very important skill but is especially useful when working or living out on a farm or in any secluded area. This course, that was delivered by an accredited First Aid Trainer, helped teach new skills and improve farm and rural workplace safety to these people.

“Participants are provided with the knowledge and skills to assist themselves, and others, to cope with accidents and injury both from a physical and mental wellbeing perspective.

“As part of the course, there is a wellbeing section that is designed to help start the conversation around mental wellbeing and increase awareness of relevant services available for individuals, family and friends.

“On completion of the course, participants receive a Statement of Attainment in Provide Basic Emergency Life Support (HLTAID002) – often required for insurance and employment opportunities” concluded the flyer on the Nyngan Community Hub Facebook page.

The topics covered in the Farm First Aid course were as follows:

• Basic Life Support (DRSABCD)

• Perform CPR

• Breathing emergencies

• Allergic reaction/Anaphylaxis

• Cardiac emergencies

• Severe bleeding and wound care

• Fractures and dislocations

• Shock management

• Envenomation

• Wellbeing and mental health support and assistance

• Environmental impacts

• Reporting

• Recovery and Resilience

• Legal requirements

Source: Nyngan Community Hub Facebook page.