RECORD BREAKING CARNIVAL

By Melissa Blewitt

It was a record breaking athletics carnival for Condobolin High School on Wednesday, 19 May.

Four records were broken on the day, some of which had been held for 37 years.

Riley Keen broke the 15 Year Boys Discus record with a throw of 40.66 metres. Jed White (2013) previously held the record with a distance of 34.1 metres.

Mia Noll broke a long standing (1984) record in the 17 years plus Girls High Jump. Terri Kildea previously held the record at a height of 1.44 metres. Mia jumped 1.49 metres and will now contest the event at Western.

Triston Ross continued the High Jump success. He jumped 1.53 metres in the 13 Years Boys event. The previous record was held by Craig Hucker (1984) with a height of 1.52 metres.

The Cunningham Senior Girls Relay ran 55.94 seconds, beating the previously held Mitchell record of 1.01.02 seconds.

Congratulations Riley, Mia and Triston and Cunningham Senior Girls.