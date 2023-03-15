RECOGNISING STUDENTS AT CPS PRESENTATION DAY

Condobolin Public School held their Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation Day on Wednesday, 14 December, 2022.

The event was to acknowledge student achievements in academic and sporting categories.

The event began with a Welcome to Country, which was given by 2022 School Captain Alexandra Worthington.

She also welcomed special guests, and thanked local businesses who supported the event.

Miss Seagrott announced the winners of the 2/3C Awards, while Miss Cusack presented them to students. Angus Lewis received Most Improved, while Declan Milne received the KLA of Choice Award for Mathematics. The Academic Achievement Award went to Pippa Newell and the Citizenship Award was won by Zarla Windsor.

Miss Buerckner presented the Awards for 1/2B. Oriana Kennard (Consistent Effort), Cassielle Lettice (Most Improved), Hunter Doyle (Sportsmanship Award), Charley Clemson (KLA of Choice – English), Jackson Bennett (Academic Achievement) and Jayte Golya (Citizenship Award) all collected prizes.

For 1/2R, Miss Richards presented the Awards. Ted Smith (Consistent Effort), Hadlee Lark (Most Improved), Sienna Small (Sportsmanship Award), Seth Patton (KLA of Choice – Mathematics), Jayla Priest (Academic Achievement) and Dante Lopez (Citizenship Award) were all recognized for their efforts.

Ms Geeves presented the Awards for 1G. Tilly Johnson was rewarded for Consistent Effort, Toby Patton was Most Improved, Toby Newell took out the Sportsmanship Award, Ebony Buckland won the KLA of Choice – English Award, Adhiraj Brar was recognized for Academic Achievement and Addison Crammond was given the Citizenship Award.

Jay Cocks-Tomkinson (Most Improved) and Jaelan Ritchie (Citizenship Award) were the winners from K6S. Miss Seagrott presented the Awards.

The K/1C Awards were presented by Miss Crimmins. Shelby Skinner (Consistent Effort), Amelia Chamen (Most Improved), Charlie Chalker (Sportsmanship Award), Emily Lister (KLA of Choice – Literacy), Logan Bell (Academic Achievement) and Indi Worland (Citizenship Award) all received recognition.

Miss Black presented the Awards for KB. Elijah Fatafehi (Consistent Effort), London Sloane (Most Improved), Lachlan Worthington (Sportsmanship Award), Maddox Stewart (KLA of Choice – Literacy), Ryda Ireland (Academic Achievement) and Lilly Anderson (Citizenship Award) all went home with Awards.

The Born to Read Committee donates a book to two students in Year Two, who have shown the most improvement in reading. The awardees were Tai Jones and Pippa Newell.

Toby Newell was recognized with an Outstanding Attendance Award, as he achieved 100 per cent attendance across the year.

Condobolin Public School presented an Aboriginal Education Encouragement Award for one boy and one girl from Kindergarten to Year Two, to encourage them to strive to be the best they can be in all aspects of their learning. The winners of these Aawrds were Casielle Lettice and Mariah Buerckner-Simpson.

Miss Seagrott announced the Condobolin Public School Staff PBL Awards. These Awards are presented to a boy and a girl who demonstrate positive behaviour by following school rules and showing how strong, smart and proud they can be. Charlie Chalker and Nikiaha Milson were the winners of these Awards.

The Condobolin Public School Commitment Awards went to Jackson Bennett and Pippa Wainwright. This Award is given to those who demonstrate commitment in all aspects of learning.

The Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Two Presentation Day concluded with a farewell from the 2022 School Leadership group and the singing of the National Anthem.