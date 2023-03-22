RECOGNISING STUDENTS AT CPS PRESENTATION DAY

Condobolin Public School students from Year Three to Year Six were acknowledged for their academic and sporting achievements at a Presentation Day on Wednesday, 14 December.

The day began with a Welcome to Country, which was delivered by 2022 School Captain Alexandra Worthington. This was followed by a welcome to special guests and the singing of the School Song.

Mrs Jessica Neilsen then gave the Principal’s address.

It was then time for the announcement of awardees.

Miss Cusack presented Awards to the Stage Two Classes.

For 3C, the winners were McKenzie Connell (Consistent Effort), and Quade Peterson (Sportsmanship Award).

Mr Manvell presented the Awards for 3/4M. Emily Hayburn (Consistent Effort), Thomas Saunders (Most Improved), Harvey McFadyen (Sportsmanship Award), Wentworth Lark (KLA of Choice – Maths), Stella Jarick (Academic Award) and Winter Hall-Ritchie (Citizenship Award) all received accolades.

In 3/4E Darcy Grabham (Consistent Effort), William Nash (Most Improved), Rubie Haworth (Sportsmanship Award), Gemma Seaton (KLA of Choice – Literacy), Rose Collins (Academic Achievement) and Cleo Whiley (Citizenship Award) all received Awards. Mr Edwards handed out the prizes.

Miss Owen presented Banjo Elliott (Consistent Effort), Ella Coe (Most Improved), Murray Worthington (Sportsmanship Award), Suede Sloane (KLA of Choice – Creative Arts), Kenzie Riley (Academic Achievement) and Ashleigh Thomas (Citizenship Award) with their Awards.

Kyaan Nicholls (Most Improved), Sienna Smith (KLA of Choice – Creative Arts) and Mason Johnson (Citizenship Award) were the recipients of the K6P honours. Ms Porter presented the Awards.

In 5/6C, Mr Cikos presented Awards to Tess Cunningham (Consistent Effort), Harrison Skinner (Most Improved), Hayley Small (Sportsmanship Award), Tyler Dargin (KLA of Choice – Creative Arts), Charles Patton (Academic Award) and Anastasia Phillips (Citizenship Award).

Miss Thornthwaite presented 5/6T with their Awards. Isabella March (Consistent Effort), Badyn Hudson (Most Improved), Rachel Grimmond (Sportsmanship Award), Mya Tangye (KLA of Choice – English), Chad Cunningham (Academic Achievement) and Lucy McFadyen (Citizenship Award).

In 5/6M, Miss Norrie presented prizes to Memphis Jones (Consistent Effort), Baden Riley (Most Improved), Jacob Doyle (Sportsmanship Award), Eli Heffernan (KLA of Choice – Literacy), Kobie Whiley (Academic Achievement) and Marcus Leigo (Citizenship Award).

Each year students participate in UNSW International Competitions and Assessments in a variety of subjects. The ICAS Assessments are designed to recognize academic excellence. Students who excelled in the Competitions received Principal’s Awards. These awardees included Cleo Whiley (English), Stella Jarick (Digital Technology), Chad Cunningham (Mathematics), Kenzie Riley (Writing) and Anastasia Phillips (Spelling Bee and Science).

The Gold Level Premiers Reading Challenge Award went to Ashleigh Thomas.

Condobolin Public School also recognised Rafael Marsh, who progressed to the state final of the Premier’s Spelling Bee.

The Roy Butler (Member for Barwon) Book Award for Commitment to School went to Marcus Leigo.

Siarah Glasson and Dominic Herbert were the recipients of the Aboriginal Education Encouragement Awards.

The Sheila Brasnett Memorial Award was presented to Lucy Leslie.

Alexandra Worthington was named the winner of the Rotary Club of Condobolin Award. This Award is for a Year Six student who has shown diligence in their work habits.

The Aspire Group from University of NSW (Faculty of Engineering) Certificate of Merits were awarded to Hunter Mercieca and Kyleah Tangye.

The Condobolin Branch of the CWA Star Award was won by Anastasia Phillips.

Kobie Whiley took home the AA Blatch School Spirit Courtesy Character Award.

The Condobolin Public School Commitment Awards were given to Tess Cunningham and Darcy Grabham.

Landon Windsor and Pennie McDonald collected the Condobolin Public School Staff PBL Awards.

The Condobolin Branch of the NSW Teachers Federation Awardees for 2022 were Jacob Doyle and Chloe Bennett.

Condobolin Public School recognized students who qualified for state level in swimming, cricket, cross country, athletics and golf. The State Level Awards went to Paityn Jackson, Kelise Dargin, Lucy McFadyen and Rachel Grimmond (swimming); Tyler Dargin, Charles Patton, Baden Riley and Sid Shoemark (swimming); Quade Peterson, Harvey McFadyen, Murray Worthington and Alec Patton (swimming); Eli Heffernan (cricket and golf); Lacey Doyle, Mahayla Atkinson, Stella Jarick and Rachel Grimmond (athletics); Murray Worthington (cross country); and Rachel Grimmond (cricket).

Memphis Jones and Raquel Read received the Premiers Sporting Challenge Sportsmanship Awards.

Rachel Grimmond was named Sportsperson of the Year.

The Condobolin Public School Sportsmanship Award was won by Eli Heffernan.

Charles Patton was chosen as the Condobolin Public School Citizenship Award recipient.

The CWA Oxley Group Education Grant was awarded to Shayla Baker. The Education Grant provides support for a student who will be commencing high school.

Director of Education Leadership Mrs Karen Burke addressed the Presentation Day Assembly before presenting the Director of Education Leadership Award. This was given to Shayla Baker.

Chad Cunningham was named 2022 DUX of Condobolin Public School.

The Junior Sports House Captains were also announced at the event.

The Junior Sports Captains for Kendall are Siarah Glasson and Harvey McFadyen; and the Senior Kendall Captains are Lucy McFadyen and Kye Kendall.

In Lawson, the Junior Captains are Kenzie Riley and Hunter Doyle. The Senior Captains were named as Mahayla Atkinson and Jacob Doyle.

Patterson Junior Sports Captains are Cleo Whiley and Rowley Lister. Patterson Senior Captains are Rubie Haworth and Landon Windsor.

In Gilmore, Pippa Newell and Logan Crammond are the Junior Sports Captains. Georgina Stewart and Lucas Newell were named Senior Sports Captains for Gilmore.

Mrs Neilsen presented the outgoing School Captains and Vice Captains for 2022 – Charles Patton, Alexandra Worthington, Marcus Leigo and Rachel Grimmond – with the Condobolin Public School Award for the Outgoing Leadership Team.

The 2023 Condobolin Public School Leadership Group was announced. Kobie Whiley and Anastasia Phillips were named Captains, while Tess Cunningham and Sonny Lister were named Vice Captains.

The Condobolin Public School Year Three to Year Six Presentation Day concluded with a farewell from the 2022 School Leadership team and the singing of the National Anthem.