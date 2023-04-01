RECOGNISING STUDENTS AT CHS MERIT ASSEMBLY

Condobolin High School held their Semester Two Celebration Assembly on Tuesday, 13 December.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Emma Buckland gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Yasmine Brown, Kyson Dodgson and Joseph Packham. Miss Pousini handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Bonnie-Kate Anson, Joshua Bennett, Taleah Capewell, Miley Dann, Ashton Frost, Rosalie Grabham, Jonah Grimshaw, Levi Johnson, Mischa Preuss, Triston Ross, Kiara Roussety and Ezikiel Saurbier received the Year Eight Academic Recognition Awards. The Awards were presented by Mrs Waller.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Tara Hughes, Jack Jones, Emily Miles, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton, Jalanah Read and Braith Sloane. Miss Peace presented these Awards.

In Year 10, Ladeisha Capewell, Bella Clemson, Sharlotte McDonald, Breanna O’Neill, Ernest Peterson, Mackayalah Thomson, Damon Reardon and Emily Wood, collected the Academic Recognition Awards. They were presented by Miss Pawsey.

Emma Buckland, Xavier Grimshaw, Ella Hope, Catherine McDonald and Joel Nagle received the Academic Recognition Awards. Mr Richards handed out these Awards.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mr Heffernan handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Steven Capewell, Ann Coe, Taya Donovan and Susan Riach; (Year Eight) – Shayleen Coe, Holly McCarten, Stephanie Riach, Madison Scarce and Brody Vaeau.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Arabella Blewitt, Hudson Cartwright, Summer Davis, Beau May, Brody O’Bryan and Tayla Venables. In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Cody Barby, Sam Cunningham, Ryan Goodsell and Melissa Sallows. These awards were presented by Mr Crammond.

Mrs Scarce handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Adalline Abella, Hallie B-Williams, Amali Haworth, Corey Herbert and Kiara Kendall.

Those present were then treated to a musical item. Xavier Grimshaw, Adalline Abella, Daniel Gile and Jonah Grimshaw performed ‘Wonderwall’ which was originally sung by Oasis.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester Two Attendance Awards. These went to Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Steven Capewell, Preston Jackson, Kody Martin, Jada Reardon and Amelia Small (Year Seven); Ryan Baker, Quarn Colliss, Andrei Desiderio, Jonah Grimshaw and Georgia Tollemache (Year Eight); Hudson Cartwright, Summer Davis, Montana Piercy and Shauri-Lee Taylor (Year Nine); Ashlee-Nathan Coe, Tyreese Colliss and Barry Tollemache (Year 10); Adalline Abella, John Desiderio, Xavier Grimshaw and Joel Nagle (Year 11).

Condobolin High School P and C President Mr Peter Hughes gave out the Canteen Service Awards. They went to Taya Coe, Jack Johnson, Lorraina O’Dell, Amelia Small and Zakayla Smith.

It was then time to announce the Age Champions Awards and Record Breaker Certificates for Athletics. Miss Borsovszky presented these Awards.

The 12 Years Girl Champion was Lara Atkinson; the 12 Years Boy Champion was Keiron Nixon-Croaker.

Taya Donovan took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Nate Vincent collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Taleah Capewell was named Girl Champion, and Braith Sloane was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Arabella Blewitt was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Hudson Cartwright 15 Years Boy Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Eliza Saunders, while Riley Keen was the 16 Years Boy Champion.

Mia Noll won 17 Years Plus Girl Champion, with Kaiden Atkinson taking out the 17 Years Plus Boy Champion.

Riley Keen was recognised, as he broke the 16 Years Long Jump record, with a leap of 5.75 metres.

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.