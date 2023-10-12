RECOGNISING EFFORTS OF PLAYERS

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their 2023 Presentation evening at the Condobolin RSL Club on Saturday, 16 September.

They marked the occasion with special guest and former Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs player David Peachey handing out the trophies. He gave this advice to all the players: “Don’t forget who you are and where you’re from”, which was given to him by his mother.

Marion Wighton-Packham opening the evening with an Acknowledgment to Country.

The Awards part of the event began with the presentation to the Under 7s Tackle Blue team (sponsored by Rhino Electrical and Air Conditioning and Powerfuel Condobolin).

This was followed by the presentation to 2023 Condo JRL Under 7s Gold Tackle (sponsored by Rhino Electrical and Air Conditioning and Powerfuel Condobolin).

Next up was the 2023 Condo JRL Under 8s Blue League Tag Team (sponsored by Rhino Electrical and Air Conditioning).

The 2023 Condo JRL Under 8s Gold League Tag (sponsored by Rhino Electrical and Air Conditioning) were next in line for their awards.

Next to collect their Awards were the 2023 Condo JRL Under 8s Tackle Team (sponsored by A Grade Lasering and JR Keates Earth Moving).

In the Under 10s Tackle Team (sponsored by Liberty Rural Central West and Far West

and Helloworld Travel Forbes), the awards went to Best and Fairest: Quade Peterson; Best and Fairest R/U: Harvey McFadyen; Players Player: (a four-way tie) Quade Peterson, Levi Daure, Rueben Sloane, and Todd Jones; Most Consistent: Thomas Saunders; Most Improved: Todd Jones; and Trainers Award: Levi Daure.

The Under 10s were the 2023 Lachlan District Grand Final Winners, with Quade Peterson picking up Lachlan District U10s Best & Fairest; and Reuben Sloane collecting Lachlan District U10s Player of the Grand Final.

In the Under 11s League Tag (sponsored by Condobolin RSL Club and Progress Printing), Best and Fairest was Janayah Johnson; Best and Fairest R/U was Kitarna Atkinson; Players Player was Stella Jarick; Most Consistent went to Emmaline Blewitt; Most Improved: Orabella Turner and Maddison Smith; and the Trainers Award went to Macie Speer.

In the Under 12s Tackle Team (sponsored by Chamens SUPA IGA and Paraway Pastoral Co); the awards went to Best and Fairest: Kye Kendall; Best and Fairest R/U: Eli Heffernan; Players Player: Myles Colliss; Most Consistent: Peter Elias and Wyatt Denyer; Most Improved: Lucas Newell and Samuel Leigo; Trainers Award: Oscar Charters.

The Awards for the Under 14s 2023 Condo JRL Under 14s Blue League Tag Team (sponsored by Vane-Tempest Bros and M and S Pawsey Transport) were won by Best and Fairest: Shayleen Coe; Best and Fairest R/U: Vashti Williams and Isabella Pawsey; Players Player: Shayleen Coe; Most Consistent: Raquel Read and Ahriyah Porter; Most Improved: Lacey Doyle; Trainers Award: Hayley Small.

In the 2023 Condo JRL Under 14s Gold League Tag Team (sponsored by Vane-Tempest Bros and M and S Pawsey Transport) the Awards were given to: Best & Fairest: Rachel Grimmond; Best & Fairest R/U: Lucy McFadyen; Players Player: Alyssa Anson; Most Consistent: Georgia Clemson; Most Improved: Mahayla Atkinson; and Trainers Award: Yasmin Brown and Hattie Leighton.

The 2023 Condo JRL Under 14s Tackle Team (sponsored by O’Connors and Coolectrics) awards were presented to Best and Fairest: Tyler Dargin; Best and Fairest R/U: Jaden Glasson and Memphis Jones; Players Player: Memphis Jones; Most Consistent: Nate Vincent and Ryley Smith; Most Improved: Jaren Blewitt; and Trainers Award: Brody Vaeau. They were the 2023 Lachlan District Grand Final Runners Up.

In the 2023 Condo JRL Under 17s League Tag (sponsored by Jack and Joe and Powerfuel Condobolin), the awards went to Bonnie Anson (Best and Fairest); Charli Coe (Best and Fairest Runner Up); Taleah Capewell (Players Player); Ladeisha-Lee Capewell and Arabella Blewitt (Most Consistent); Emma Patton and Maddi Loftus (Most Improved); and Jalanah Read (Trainers Award).

The 2023 Condo JRL Under 16s Tackle Team (sponsored by The Vella Group and Lachlan Valley Firewood) Awards were received by Best and Fairest: Braith Sloane; Best and Fairest R/U: Brycen Porter and Zane Saunders; Players Player: Braith Sloane; Most Consistent: Brody O’Bryan; Most Improved: Tyreece Colliss and Lachlan Richards; and Trainers Award: Blake Smith.

The Shaun Timmins Encouragement Award, which goes to a player with a cheeky personality and spirit who is encouraged to pursue his/her football goals, was won by Myles Colliss.

Siarah Glasson was named Rookie of the Year in League Tag which goes to a player in their first year of League Tag.

The Rookie of the Year Tackle (for a player in their first year of tackle football) prize was given to Todd Jones, Connor Bulloch, and Harrison Reeves.

Kitarna Atkinson won the Mini / Mod Defender of the year for League Tag (Best Defender), She was the most consistent defender in League tag Mini/Mod for the year.

The International Defender of the year in League Tag – Best Defender was Ladeisha-Lee Capewell. She was the most consistent defender in International League tag for the year.

Levi Daure won Mini / Mod tackler of the year – Best Tackler. This award is given for being the most consistent and solid defender in Mini/Mod tackle for the year.

The winner of the Most determined player of the year in the 11 years and younger League Tag was Kitarna Atkinson. This award goes to a player in the League Tag code who always tries hard regardless of the result.

Peter Elias won the Most Determined Player of the Year (12 years and younger). This recognition goes to the most determined player in the tackle code who always tries hard regardless of the result.

Most dedicated player of the year league tag – International went to Mahayla Atkinson. This Award goes to a most dedicated player (League Tag) who has shown extraordinary dedication to the game.

Braith Sloane won the Wopi Taylor Memorial Trophy for being the most dedicated player of the year – International. Rowan Powell was Runner Up and he received the Choppy Fenton Memorial Trophy. This Award goes to a player who has shown extraordinary dedication to the game.

The joint winners of the 2023 Outstanding Achiever Award were Kody Martin and Georgia Clemson. This Award goes to a player who has achieved more than his/her coach expected.

The Under 17s League Tag Team were the winners of the Sportsmanship Award for 2023 (John Thorpe Memorial Trophy). This recognition goes to a player/team who has shown fine sportsmanship and good attitude throughout the season.

Zac Grimmond won the 2023 Citizenship Award. This award goes to a player or club person who has made a contribution to the club and has a positive attitude towards others.

The Club Person of the Year for 2023 (Michael Fisk Memorial Trophy) was Ronald Keen. This is awarded to a person who gets involved in club activities and is always willing to lend a hand.

The Team of the Year was 2023 Condo Under 10s – 2023 Grand Final Winners. This Award is given to the team that progressed the furthest in the season.

Player of the Year in League Tag (competitive players) was Taleah Capewell.

Harriet Fyfe was the winner of the Under 12s Tackle – Female player of the Year (mini/mod).

Brody O’Bryan, Allan Folkers, Zane Saunders, Jack Jones, Brycen Porter, and Braith Sloane were made Junior Life Members.

All Junior referees received a Why Leave Town voucher as a Thank You from the Club.

Unfortunately, Braith Sloane could not attend Presentation due to NSW U15s School Boys commitments. He was the recipient of Under 16s Best and Fairest; Under 16s Players Player; Most Dedicated Player of the Year – International; Player of the Year – Tackle; International Tacker of the Year; and Highest Point Score 2023 (140 Points). Braith was also named Best and Fairest for the Under 16s Lachlan District Competition.

2023 Club Captains Suzanna Wright, Arabella Blewitt, Lachie Richards, and Gemma O’Bryan cut the celebratory cake to conclude the evening’s proceedings.