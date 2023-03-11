RECOGNISING ACHIEVEMENTS

On Friday, 17 February the Central West Police District hosted the final presentation of the 2022 Active Citizen Program to celebrate the achievements of those involved. Established in 2017, the Active Citizen Program is a Central West Police District-run program for selected Year 10 students from Lachlan (Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo), Parkes and Forbes Shire Councils, focused on enhancing cultural knowledge, building leadership skills, being active in the community, and breaking down barriers with police. “It was great to see these young people engaged in the program, with the staff, other participants and the activities. Some of the highlights for participants include learning about local Aboriginal culture, a barista course and getting to know other young people from neighbouring towns,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read. “Congratulations to all the participants on completing the program, you should be very proud!” Image Credit: Central West Police District Facebook Page.