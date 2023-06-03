RECOGNISED FOR SERVICE TO EDUCATION

Three Condobolin High School educators were acknowledged for their dedicated the service at an assembly on Tuesday, 22 May. Mr Matthew Heffernan received his 20 year service certificate and Mrs Judith Davis and Mr Steven Maier received their 30 year service certificates. “On behalf of our school, and the thousands of young people these wonderful teachers have supported, we thank each of you for your dedicated service to public education, and particularly to Condobolin High School,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.