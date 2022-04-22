Rebuild, Recharge and Renew Your Business workshops were held in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo Thursday, 24 March.

The seminars were made possible by the support of BizHQ, Lachlan Shire Council and the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce.

BizHQ Orange presenters Andrea Ciotti Mellissa Speer conducted the workshops. They are also known as ‘Business Cheerleaders.’

Andrea, a Business Advisor, discussed growth strategies and cash Flow, Mellissa, Digital Advisor, guided participants through branding and marketing, including digital strategy.

“The session was informal, with round table discussions surrounding current business needs and the group collaborated, troubleshooting solutions such as how to increase customer engagement, how to leverage digital tools for success and how to balance marketing role swithin your business,” Mellissa explained.

“The focus was on helping business owners to feel empowered and excited about their businesses again and offering practical support.

“The group enjoyed a delicious lunch together which was provided by Happy Daze and also took home a goodie bag full of resources and treats.”

If you were unable to attend this event, you can still access the support that is being offered to businesses in the local community.

BizHQ, Lachlan Shire Council and Condobolin Chamber of Commerce are giving away 31 website builds to the first 31 participants from the Shire to take up this offer.

“So, take your business to a whole new level and increase the reach of your business at no cost to your business,” Mellissa advised.

“Your business can also access up to 60 hours of free one on one support via our Business Connect Program.

“It was such a fantastic opportunity for our community.”

For more information or to take advantage of this support please reach out to Mellissa who is the local BizHQ consultant based in Condobolin.