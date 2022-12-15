REBECCA FOX TO HEAD DEPARTMENT OF REGIONAL NSW

Rebecca Fox, who was born and grew up in Condobolin, has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Regional NSW.

She is the daughter of Pauline and John Wrigley.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said Ms Fox would lead the department’s work in ensuring regional communities bounce back from current flood disasters and thrive for generations to come.

“Born and raised in Condobolin in the State’s Central West, Rebecca Fox brings proven leadership skills to champion strategic investment and economic growth across regional NSW,” he explained.

“Ms Fox had been acting as the Department’s Secretary since August 2022, and I am confident her experience and capabilities will continue to lead the department in building strong and resilient regional cities and towns.”

Ms Fox said she is delighted to continue her work at the helm of the department in ensuring regional industries and resources are supported to grow into the future.

“The Department of Regional NSW has backed the regions during some of the most difficult years in living memory and I am confident we can keep turning up and delivering for our regional communities, whatever comes next,” she stated.

“We provide not only a voice for people living and working in regional NSW, we deliver the infrastructure, the services and the amenity to ensure it’s an even greater place to live, work, play, do business or invest.”

Ms Fox joined the public service in 2015 and became the first female leader of NSW Public Works in early 2019.