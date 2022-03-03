READY TO RIDE

Eighty seven of The Wild Dogs from Sydney and surrounds roared into town on Friday, 18 February.

After a breakfast at the Condobolin Hotel, on Saturday, 19 February from 10am they offered rides to local kids and older adults.

They asked for a donation for the rides, which goes to a local charity.

Last year they raised $3,100 from the rides and a raffle.

On Sunday, 20 February, after breakfast at the Condo again, they headed out to the Mayfield at Tulli for a beer, and then came back to Condobolin to head to the Sports Club for a spot of Lawn Bowls.