READING TOGETHER

On Monday, 1 June the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre began their ‘Read to Me’ Program.

Members of the community are invited to pick a children’s book of their choice and share it with the children. Jo Thorpe was the first community member to take part.

She shared ‘My Uncle’s Donkey’ by Tohby Riddle. ‘My Uncle’s Donkey’ is a humorous and entertaining picture book about a donkey. It’s a tale about a donkey that lives in a house, eats foods from the fridge and stays up late to watch movies.

“Children learn to love the sound of language before they even notice the existence of printed words on a page,” a post from the 1 June, on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read.

“Reading books aloud to children stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the world. “It helps them develop language and listening skills and prepares them to understand the written word.”

By Melissa Blewitt.