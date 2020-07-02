READING TOGETHER

On Wednesday, 17 June Leanne Anderson took part in the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre’s ‘Read to Me’ Program.

Members of the community are invited to pick a children’s book of their choice and share it with the children.

Leanne read Lester and Clyde by James H Reece which was a book she would read to her son Bart, Benji’s dad, over 25 years ago.

Lester and Clyde is a book about two fat, green frogs, living happily in their crystal-clear pond. One day, after a big fight with Lester, Clyde hops off to find a place of his own.

He soon discovers that the outside world is not as welcoming (or unpolluted) as his old home.

A delightful and humorously illustrated story book with an important message about caring for our environment.

Leanne also read a book called Boo: Little Dog in the Big City by J.H. Lee which is her grandson Benji’s book.Boo: Little Dog in the Big City is about Boo’s adventures in the big city.

It has lots of amazing photos of Boo going shopping, hitting the beach, making doggy friends, and just generally being adorable.

By Melissa Blewitt.