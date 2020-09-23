READING A STORY

Lachlan Shire Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw visited Lachlan Children Services to read the students a story recently.

She read ‘Hattie the Hen’ in the sunshine after she took the time to watch the children participate in a Book Parade on 26 August.

Abby’s Book Review: “I really liked the book. It has a lot of animals which means we can interact with each other and do the animal sounds. Thank goodness for the cow being a good friend!”

Hattie the Hen’ is written by Mem Fox and Patricia Mullins.

The Centre extended on the book by doing a collage activity of Hattie the Hen in the afternoon after the reading session