On Monday 8 July, Brenda Haworth from Florist la Fleur was Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre’s Read to Me Program guest.

Brenda brought in her and the Centre’s all-time favourite books ‘Where is the Green Sheep?’ By Mem Fox.

‘Where is the Green Sheep’ is about various coloured sheep doing various things, with the protagonist, the green sheep, not being seen until the final pages.

Brenda, the staff and children all enjoyed the book reading.