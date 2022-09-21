RAY WHITE TEAM RECOGNISED AT AWARDS

The Ray White Central West Group, which includes Condobolin, have continued to build on their success in the region.

The Group, made up of four offices across Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong all led by Tracie Robertson were recently recognised at the highly competitive Ray White Rural Annual Awards.

The Group was recognised in the following categories: Number Two Top Performing Auction Office Nationally; Number Three Top Performing Office Nationally (based on settled commission); Kim Watts – Number Five in the top 10 salespeople in the Ray White Rural Group (based on settled commission); Paddy Ward – Number Seven in the top 10 salespeople in the Ray White Rural Group (based on settled commission); Nick Kelly is the Number Two Auction Agent in the Ray White Rural Network, also receiving recognition as a Tony Fountain Auction agent. A highly commendable status to reach in the Ray White Australasian network; Tenure awards were presented to Lee Marsh for 15 years service and Brendon Allegri for 10 years service with the company; Maigan Robertson was nominated in the Property Manager of the Year category; and Madeline Swan was nominated in the Sales Administrator of the Year category.

“Being named among the best performing agents in the Ray White Group was a huge honour,” a post on the Ray White Condobolin Facebook Page read.

“Our team made up of over 24 agents across the Central West have worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as some of the best performing agents within the Ray White Group.

“These awards not only recognise the success of the past year, but are also a great motivation to work even harder in the coming year.”