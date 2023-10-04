RAY WHITE NAMED AMONG BEST IN THE COUNTRY

At the highly competitive Ray White Rural annual awards, local agency, Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong, was ranked the number two office in the country.

Recognising performance based on settled commission, the top 10 rural offices in the Ray White Rural network were awarded.

Ray White Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong principal, Tracie Robertson said being named among the best performing regional businesses in the Ray White Group was a huge honour.

“We are so thrilled – every member of our team has worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performing rural offices not only in the state, but within the Ray White Group.

“This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year,” she said.

Ray White Rural Chairman, Paul White said the rankings illustrated the energy within the Group.

“It fills me with immense pride every year when our state awards are announced and our businesses are recognised – to see so many performing so well within the group can be put down to hard work and dedication.

“So many of our members are achieving and exceeding personal bests. Some exciting results for our group overall,” Mr White said.

