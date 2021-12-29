RATES TO RETURN IN 2022

Local Land Services rates are returning in 2022.

Over the last three years the NSW Government waived Local Land Services rates as part of its nearly $4 billion drought and water security support package to help primary producers through the state’s worst drought on record.

With widespread improvements in seasonal conditions across the state, rates will be reintroduced in 2022.

“Rates collected across the state from landholders, contribute less than 20 per cent of Local Land Services operating budget, and 100 per cent of the rates collected are returned to our customers through our services and support,” according to Central West Local Land Services.

“Under the Local Land Services Act 2013, we must charge rates on all land classified as rateable land under the Act. This is generally land 10 hectares or more in size (40 hectares in the Western Region and 20 hectares in some parts of Murray and Riverina Regions). Our rates are different to council rates charged under the Local Government Act 1993.

“Rates contribute to our biosecurity, animal health and emergency management work which helps us, help you when you need it most. Even though you may not have livestock, your property will have benefited from our services including our coordinated pest and weed control programs.

“We understand the last few years have been particularly challenging for some. As the drought eased, much of NSW faced devastating bushfires, followed by flooding, whilst other regions have been impacted by plant and animal pests including mice and plague locust. This has meant the role of Local Land Services has become all the more important.

“Your rates notice will arrive in January, before then we encourage you to visit our dedicated rates portal to learn more about our rating process and the value you receive from the work we do – www.lls.nsw.gov.au/rates/.”