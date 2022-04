The Rapid Relief Team catered for the Emegency Services Training Day held at Gum end Lake recently. Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin (Fire and Rescue NSW); Condobolin Ambulance (NSW Ambulance); NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade (NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team, NSW Rural Fire Service) came together to train in emergency response. Image credit. Kathy Parnaby