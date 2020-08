The Condobolin Rams played their first game of the rugby union season against West Wyalong Weevils last Saturday.

In a very tough match, West Wyalong came away with the win, 39 to 7. The Rams played hard all game. Jake White crosses for the Rams,which was converted by Jake Worland.

In the Players Player awards, Joey Press collected three points, Dave White two points and Max Hall one point.