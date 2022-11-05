RAISING MONEY FOR THE SCHOOL OF ST JUDE

Tottenham Central School’s SRC and its students recently raised $109.00 for The School of St Jude and their libraries and librarians.

The School of St Jude sent the school’s SRC an email thanking them for their generosity. The email reads:

Dear all students of Tottenham Central School SRC,

Thank you for fundraising for The School of St Jude and generously donating AU$109.00 for our libraries and librarians. At St Jude’s, we believe that to fulfill our mission of giving bright, poor Tanzanian students a free, quality education, we must provide them with learning resources to enable them to achieve this goal. And one of those resources is a well-stocked library!

Much of our libraries are stocked with books and other resources thank to generous supporters from around the world who bring these resources with them when they visit the school. Your support enhances this library experience by providing our libraries with Tanzanian fiction and non-fiction, supplementary curriculum resources, and textbooks, all purchased locally.

Thanks to your support of our libraries, you make it possible for our students, teachers and non-academic staff to have a quiet refuge where they can access a world of information! Please find attached a Certificate of Appreciation.

Donations like this help St Jude’s school libraries improve students outcomes by enriching their reading and other learning programs; it gives them the independence to choose what they’re reading and find resources for their homework, providing access to the stories, information and technology they need; and helps pay for the salaries of the hardworking librarians at all three campuses.

Source: Tottenham Central Schools Newsletter.