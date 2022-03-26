RAISING MONEY FOR LISMORE

Tullamore Central School, along with the Tullamore community, showed immense generosity and kindness last week to help with the ‘Vouch for Lismore’ Campaign.

The school’s staff and students wore red (Richmond River campus), yellow (Lismore High School) and/or green (Kadina High School) on Friday 11th March to raise funds for those who have been affected by the recent flood crisis in the Northern Rivers.

Students were asked to bring a gold coin as their donation. Families were also welcome to make their own additional contributions through the front office.

All donations are to be forwarded to the College’s Executive Principal in the form of Coles gift cards.

Friday was a huge success with many students and staff donning on their select colour/s to help raise money for the cause.

A total of $1,300 was raised. Thirteen $100 Coles gift cards will be sent on behalf of each grade through K-12.

Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.