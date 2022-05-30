RAISING MONEY FOR DOLLY’S DREAM

On Friday 13th May, Tullibigeal Central School partipated in ‘Do It For Dolly Day’, which was organised by the SRC.

‘Do It For Dolly Day’ is a day dedicated to spreading kindness and uniting in taking a stand against bullying. Students and staff were encouraged to dress in blue.

Everyone enjoyed delicious biscuits that were generously made and donated by Graze Style Bloom/Tara-Jane Coughran.

The winner of the raffle was Chloe Foster (above), who received ‘The Station Cook’s Handbook’.

The total raised was $373.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.