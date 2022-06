On Tuesday 17th May, Tullamore Central School helped raise awareness for Do It For Dolly Day.

Students and staff dressed in blue and enjoyed an afternoon of activities, which were organised by the SRC students.

Lisa Masters donated badges and activities for the students, she also came in to spray students hair blue for the cause.

The school raised $200 towards Dolly’s cause.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.