RACHEL TO TOUR ENGLAND AND FRANCE

Condobolin’s Rachel Grimmond has been invited to be part of the Wanderers Australia Junior Cricket Team that will tour England and France in 2023.

Over three weeks she will play eight games including a game in Paris.

Rachel has been honing her cricket talent for a number of years, with support from her parents Brent Grimmond and Charmayne Cartwright, and her extended family.

Her achievement was acknowledged by her peers and teachers at an assembly at Condobolin Public School on Friday, 19 August.

“In 2021, I represented Condobolin Public School as a team member of the Western District Schools Girls Cricket Team,” Rachel explained.

“I was to play a week long cricket carnival but unfortunately, like many things this was cancelled due to Covid.

“However, in March this year I was selected again for the 2022 NSW State School Girls Cricket Trials to be played in October.

“Being part of the Western Squad last year, I was able to demonstrate my skills in cricket and from this I was invited to be part of the Wanderers Australia Junior Girls Cricket Team.

“This team will tour England and France next year. I will even get to play a game in Paris!

“This will be a very exciting time for me, as I have never been on an aeroplane or been overseas.”

Rachel is proud to be part of the Condobolin Public School community and cannot wait to take part in such an exciting cricket journey.

“I could never have imagined that playing a sport I love both in the town of Condobolin and as part of a School team would lead me on such an adventure,” she said.

“We are lucky as students of Condobolin Public School to be given such opportunities.

“Many of us have represented the School at District, Western and State events, and now I have the privilege of going overseas.

“There are so many talented students amongst us across so many areas of School life and I am very thankful for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”