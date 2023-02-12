RACHEL TAKES HOME YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Grimmond’s citation read: “As an active member of the Condobolin Public School and the wider community, Rachel has several achievements to add to her bow for 2022. She is not only her School’s Vice Captain. She is an elite primary school athlete. Rachel is an active member of the Student Representative Council, a senior swimming champion, senior girls athletic champion, state representative for PSSA swimming, athletics and cricket and has represented her school at Western Region cross country. She is also a member for the Condobolin Swimming Club, RSL Diggers Swimming Club, Condobolin Junior Cricket Club and Condobolin Junior Rugby League. Rachel is a quiet achiever who leads her peers by example, is confident with a competitive nature and is humble when she succeeds.