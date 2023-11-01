RACHEL PART OF CHAMPIONSHIPS

Condobolin’s Rachel Grimmond (third from right standing at back) took part in the 2023 Under 15’s Girls NSW Youth Championships recently. Rachel and her team played seven games over four days. They ended up undefeated in the competition. The team finished equal on top with Greater Illawarra at the end of the event. However, Greater Illawarra announced winners on Net Run Rate (NRR). “They were the youngest and smallest team there with an average age of 12.5 years and they proved age and size doesn’t matter,” a post on the Western Cricket Zone Facebook Page read. “A big congratulations to the Girls and Coaches for a great week of cricket.” Image Credit: Western Cricket Zone Facebook Page.