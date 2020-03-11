Quilting with Jen Kingwell

PIC: Renowned quilter Jen Kingwell is coming to Condobolin to share her knowledge and talk about her journey to becoming a global quilting celebrity. Image Contributed.

By Melissa Blewitt

Global quilting celebrity, Jen Kingwell, is coming to Condobolin.

She teaches all over the world, and the local community is invited to attend an evening trunk show, on Saturday, 28 March. Jen is renowned for her love of handwork, bright quirky fabrics and quilt design.

The event will be held at the Condobolin Community Centre from 6pm to 8pm.

Jen will share her quilting journey with participants, and also talk about her designs and fabric choices.

Organisers Phillipa Jones and Leanne Anderson are urging locals to be part of this wonderful occasion.

“If you can’t make the workshop this is the perfect opportunity to see Jen and her quilts,” they said.

“Enjoy a glass of bubbles and celebrate being part of our incredible community of makers and creatives here in Condo.

“Even if you’re not a quilter but are curious about the creative process and art of quilting, please come along. We’d love to welcome you!”

The cost is $20. Payment can be made to Leanne’s Hairdressing Salon. Payment and numbers must be confirmed by close of Monday, 23 March for the event to run.

Contact Leanne Anderson on (02) 6895 2865 or Phillipa Jones on 0412 787 924 for more information.