QUIET TIMES FOR THE HALL

Business has been very quiet for The Hall in Condobolin.

While it was expected, it has been a time of adjustment for the local business.

“Things really dropped off and we have been pretty quiet,” owner Lindy Hall explained.

“The Main Street was quiet and the whole town was quiet.”

The Hall introduced the required social distancing measures as stipulated by the Federal Government.

“The restrictions were readily accepted by our customers and we really appreciate that,” Lindy stated.

“I have noticed now people started to think more local because they were not able to get out as much as they wanted.

“The restrictions have promoted more online shopping for sure but we have found locals have been very supportive of us.”

Lindy said she, as many other small businesses were looking forward to the easing of travel restrictions.

“We are really looking forward to the travel restrictions being eased as we will see more visitors coming to our beautiful town,” she disclosed.

The Hall reduced hours for staff and they launched online during that period as well.

“Our online presence was received well but we are still navigating how to best do it and how to get better at it,” Lindy revealed.

“The cold snap has people thinking about winter woollies, and I would like to let everyone know we have a great range in store.

“I also want thank everyone for their support during this time.”

By Melissa Blewitt.