PYJAMA DAY AT LACHLAN CHILDREN SERVICES

On Friday, 22 July Lachlan Children Services wore their pyjamas in broad daylight. It was National Pyjama Day, which is aimed at raising vital funds for children living in foster care.

The aim of the day is to raise as much funds as possible for The Pyjama Foundation’s Love of Learning Program which is offered to children in foster care – Australia’s lowest performing educational group.

The Pyjama Foundation was founded in 2004 to give children in foster care the opportunity to change the direction of their lives with learning, life skills and confidence.

“Alarmed at the statistics highlighting poor literacy and numeracy levels of children in care, and how this contributes to a lifetime of disadvantage, founder Bronwyn Sheehan OAM made the decision to offer hope and a more positive outlook for these children,” www.fundraise.thepyjamafoundation.com said.

“Through a simple program known as the Love of Learning Program, volunteers called Pyjama Angels are matched with a child in care, and spend just one hour a week focusing on learning based activities.”

The Love of Learning Program is the only service of its kind supporting children in care with evidence-based literacy and numeracy programs in the out-of-school environment in Australia.

“Volunteers, known as ‘Pyjama Angels’, are screened, trained, recruited, and then matched with a child in out-of-home care. Together, they spend an hour a week reading books aloud, playing educational games and engaging in fun activities. A Pyjama Angels role is to provide consistent love and support, and most importantly, instil a love of learning in children,” www.fundraise.thepyjamafoundation.com explained.

“Pyjama Angels give children in care the chance to find their wings and reach their life potential, despite a fragile start.”

Over the past 10 years, the number of children in out-of-home care has risen significantly, with approximately 46,000 children in foster care in Australia, www.fundraise.thepyjamafoundation.com says.

“According to The Australian Institute of Family Studies, young children up to 18 years are removed from their original homes when they are unable to live with their families, often due to child abuse, trauma and neglect, resulting in poor health and attachments.

“This pool of children also has the worst educational outcomes of any group of children in Australia (AIHW). Statistics show that 92 per cent of children are below the average reading level at age seven; Low levels of literacy is an indicator of poor health associated with disadvantage and a higher chance of being homeless; 75 per cent of children in care do not complete 12 years of school. This can have a negative impact on their work and educational outcomes; and 35 per cent of children in care are entering the juvenile justice system.

“Since inception 14 years ago, The Pyjama Foundation has inspired many members of our community nationally to become volunteer Pyjama Angels, transforming the lives of children in care through literacy, numeracy and mentoring.

“Currently, more than 1,300 children in care are involved in the Love of Learning Program. Some volunteers have been with their child for more than ten years.

“We are committed to the safety, participation and empowerment of all children. Children as well as adults have human rights. Children also have the right to special protection because of their vulnerability to exploitation and abuse.”