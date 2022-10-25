PUMPS AT THE READY

Council staff have been activating pumps around the inside of the Nyngan levee to reduce the amount of rainwater building up.

The Nyngan levee bank is 12.5km long and surrounds the community and protects it from the type of flooding residents endured in 1990.

The structure is considerably more substantial than the one in place before the 1990 flood, being around one metre higher.

The levee is routinely inspected by Council as part of its asset management plan, and last year the NSW Department of Works conducted a levee bank audit and reported no significant issues.

There are flood gates around the levee to enable water captured inside from rainfall to be drained, and pumps are activated when the heights reach a certain level.

Council staff also set up mobile pumps on top of the levee Wednesday 5th October.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Shire Council Facebook Page.