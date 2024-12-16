Public Speaking success

On Tuesday 12th November St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their annual Public Speaking Competition Grand Final night.

Twenty-one talented students presented engaging speeches to an audience of judges and family members.

The event welcomed judges, Mel Rees, Lucy Kirk, Dave Rees, Lisa McFadyen, Sharon Kirk and Condobolin Public School Principal Lorraine Farrugia, who had the very difficult job of judging the speeches and choosing one champion and two runners up.

The winners were Gerard Elias (Kindergarten), Billie Jacobson (Year One), Maria Elias (Year Two), Audrey Merritt (Year Three), Antonio Elias (Year Four), Anabel Allen (Year Five) and Peter Elias (Year Six).

“Thank you for giving up your time and supporting our school. Congratulations to the champions from each grade, it was a fantastic night!” a blurb in the school newsletter (Term4, Week 6) read.