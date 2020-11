Lachlan Shire Council advised that the proposed Aerodrome Water Storage Tank – User Charges will be on public exhibition for 28 days, from 4 November to 2 December 2020.

Fees and charge are as follows: Aerodrome treated water access fee per day – $55.70; Aerodrome treated water use charge per kL- $4.15.

Please send submissions to Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW 2877 or via email council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au