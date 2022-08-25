PUBLIC COMMENT SOUGHT

Lachlan Shire Council is reviewing the current Alcohol Free Zones in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

It is seeking public comment on the continuation of existing Alcohol Free zones or the establishment of new zones.

The maximum duration of an Alcohol Free Zone is four years, although it may be re-established at the conclusion of the original period, following a review by Council of its continuing applicability, according to a statement from Lachlan Shire Council.

“The effect of an Alcohol Free Zone is to prohibit the consumption of alcohol in streets, public car parks and lanes, to allow for the confiscation of alcohol in the immediate possession of any person who attempts to drink any of it, and for the issue of penalty notices to offenders,” the statement explained.

Exhibition material including details of the proposed zone and the streets that are included in the zone and for further details concerning the operation of the zone, is available for inspection at Council’s Administration Buildings at 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin, 35A Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo and on Council’s website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au

Written comments or objections should be addressed to the General Manager, Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW by 5pm Friday, 9 September 2022.